The second schedule shooting of Mollywood filmmaker Amal Neerad's upcoming movie with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead has been wrapped up in the United States after nearly 50 days of shooting. Recently, a few photos from the location were leaked online and the young star was spotted with a group of foreign stunt performers hinting that he will be engaging in some fight sequences in the family entertainer.

Check Dulquer Salmaan's website

The news initially made headlines after popular stunt coordinator Mark Chavarria shared a few photos from the location of the Amal-DQ movie. The yet-to-to-titled movie has been making headlines since it went on floors, and is one of the most-awaited Malayalam projects of 2017.

Anu Emmanuel of Action Hero Biju-fame was initially roped in to play opposite Dulquer and the actress had also joined the team during shooting in Kottayam. However, due to unknown reasons, she backed out of the project, paving way for another debutant. Karthika Muraleedharan, daughter of cinematographer CK Muraleedharan, has replaced Anu and she will be seen romancing Dulquer's character Aji Mathew in the flick.

The Dulquer-starrer has been scripted by Shibin Francis, and the production venture of Amal under the banner of Amal Neerad Productions also has Soubin Shahir, Siddhique and Dileesh Pothan in significant roles. It was earlier scheduled for release in March. The upcoming film that carries the tagline "some heroes are real" marks the second association of Amal with the Kerala State Best Actor Award winner after Kullante Bharya, which was one of the five short stories in the anthology movie 5 Sundarikal.

A source close to the actor has confirmed to International Business Times, India that Dulquer will soon join the team of Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava, in which he has a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of Sathyan Anthikad's romantic family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during the Christmas season. The release date has been postponed due to the ongoing tiff between the producers and distributors associations in Malayalam.