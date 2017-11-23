Making sequels to blockbusters movies has now become a trend in Mollywood, and actor Jayasurya's recent comedy entertainer Punyalan Private Limited — the sequel of Punyalan Agarbathis — has been garnering positive response from the audience.

Even hitmaker Amal Neerad recently made announced filming Bilal — the second part of Mammootty's Big B.

Another sequel project in the pipeline is that of young star Dulquer Salmaan's Theevram, released in 2012.

Director-actor Roopesh Peethambaran had hinted on the movie's sequel on the occasion of five years since the release of the crime thriller.

The filmmaker has now clarified that the project will only happen in 2019 with a brand new cast, and confirmed that he is yet to approach any actors for the movie.

Roopesh, who has been roped in to play significant roles in quite a few movies in 2018, has also stated that he will direct a thriller based on Jerala Jose's script before Theevram 2.

He will also be collaborating with Prithviraj Sukumaran for an upcoming project, which is currently in the scripting stage. The film will be officially announced only after the script is locked in.

Meanwhile, Roopesh, who made his acting debut as a child (Thomas Chacko) in the 1995 Mohanlal-starrer Spadikam, made his comeback with the campus entertainer Oru Mexican Aparatha in 2017.

He will be next seen in the comedy entertainer Angarajyathe Jimmanmar, which is expected to hit the screens early in 2018.

Here's Roopesh's recent Facebook post: