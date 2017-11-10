Dulquer Salmaan, who has made a mark in the Tollywood industry with Mani Ratnam's OK Bangaram, is all set to enthral the Telugu audience with yet another dubbed movie.

Read Kali movie review

Hey Pillagada, which is the dubbed version of his superhit Malayalam movie Kali, meaning rage, is the directorial venture of Sameer Thahir. In the romantic action thriller, the young hearthrob romances actress Sai Pallavi, who has already become the favourite of Telugu viewers with her remarkable performance in the family entertainer Fidaa.

The latest we hear from the industry insiders is that Hey Pillagada, presented by Sooreddy Gopalakrishna (USA) and produced by DV Krishna Swamy under the banner of Lakshmi Chennakesava Films, will hit the screens on November 24.

Watch Kali movie song Chillu Ranthal

"Both Dulquer and Sai Pallavi are familiar to the Telugu audience. Their chemistry in this film is unique. This is a distinct love story. Both youth and family audiences are going to love it. It will be a grand release on Nov 24th," says Sooreddy Gopalakrishna.

While Basha Sri pens the Telugu dialogues for the movie, the lyrics are by Surendra Krishna. Gopi Sunder, Gireesh Gangadharan and Vivek Harshan have handled the music, cinematography and editing departments of the action thriller, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dulquer will soon be seen in his first original Telugu film Mahanati, based on legendary actress Savitri. The young star will be portraying the role of versatile actor Gemini Ganesan in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture.

Watch Hey Pillagada teaser here: