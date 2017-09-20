A month ago, young star Dulquer Salmaan's grand entry to Bollywood replacing Abhishek Bachchan in scriptwriter Akarsh Khurana's debut directorial venture Karwan had made headlines. It was then revealed that DQ would be sharing the screens[ace with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

Rumours had it that Mithila, who is an internet sensation with her videos, would be playing opposite Dulquer in Karwan. However, a source close to the actor has confirmed to International Business Times, India that he would be romancing another South Indian actress in the flick.

The makers of Karwan have roped in Telugu/Kannada actress Kriti Kharbanda as Dulquer's love interest and she would be doing an extended cameo in the film. Her portions would be shot in Kochi and the actress is expected to join the team on Thursday, September 21.

Kriti, who made her acting debut in Telugu with movie Boni in 2009, has been part of nearly 20 films. She had made her presence felt in Bollywood with Raaz: Reboot in 2016 and was last seen in director Ashwni Dhir's comedy entertainer Guest In London.

Meanwhile, Karwan, a road trip movie started rolling in Ootty on August 31. Ronni Screwvala bankrolls the project, which is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is awaiting the release of Soubin Shahir's Parava in which he appears in an extended cameo role. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Thursday, September 21. After that, the young actor's most-anticipated bilingual project Solo will also be released in October.

