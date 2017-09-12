Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will don the role of a police officer in his next movie with Anwar Rasheed.

According to an exclusive report on Manorama Online, DQ plays a cop in his maiden mass entertainer directed by Anwar. It is reported that newcomer Shivaprasad has penned its script, while Anto Joseph will bankroll the project, which marks the reunion of Anwar and Dulquer after the blockbuster movie Ustad Hotel.

However, a trusted source close to Dulquer denied the latest news and confirmed to International Business Times, India that it is a fake news.

"The news is fake. Dulquer has not committed any new movies with Anwar yet and the reports about the actor playing as a police officer are not true," the source told IBTimes.

On the acting career front, Dulquer has a handful of interesting projects lined up for the next few years. The actor is awaiting the release of the bilingual anthology movie, Solo, directed by Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. The young star appears in multiple never-seen-before avatars in it and the songs from Solo have already impressed the audience.

DQ is currently busy with the shooting of his maiden Bollywood project Karwan with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. He will also be seen the multi-lingual movie Mahanati, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayangara Kamukan, Srinath Rajendran's Sukumara Kurup and appears in an extended cameo role in Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava.