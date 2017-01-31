After its release all over the USA and Canada, the latest Malayalam movie, Jomonte Suviseshangal, is set to rock the box office in the UAE soon.

Read Jomonte Suviseshangal IBTimes India review

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead role in the family entertainer, has invited all his fans for the Middle East premiere of the film that will be held at Galleria cinema near Hyatt Regency in Dubai. It will be premiered at 9 pm on February 1. The event will also be attended by Mukesh, director Sathyan Anthikad, scriptwriter Iqbal Kuttipuram and producer Sethu Mannarkkadu, among other crew members.

Watch songs -- Nokki Nokki |||| Neelakasham

Jomonte Suviseshangal, which revolves around a father-son duo (Jomon and Vincent), played by Dulquer and Mukesh, is being distributed all over the Middle East by Phars Film Co LLC, and will hit the screens in the UAE and GCC on February 2.

Jomonte Suviseshangal will be released in Europe on February 3. A special screening of the film will be held at 10:30 pm at Kino Luna in Warsaw, Poland. It will also screened in theatres in Melbourne on February 4.

The Sathyan Anthikad-directed film, which was released in India on the same day as Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, has been receiving tremendous response from viewers, who have been lauding the amazing chemistry between DQ and Mukesh in the movie. The film has been performing well at the box office in Kerala, and is said to have earned approximately Rs 13.74 crore within 11 days of its theatrical run in the state.