- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on first official visit to France
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be a harmonious couple when meeting François Hollande. The Royals met with the French president while touring the French capital. It is the couples first official visit to the country. Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, died in Paris 20 years ago. William and Kate attended a reception at the British embassy celebrating the ties between France and the UK. On Saturday, the Royals will meet two survivors of the Paris attacks.
Most popular