Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on first official visit to France

  • March 18, 2017 19:11 IST
    By ITN
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be a harmonious couple when meeting François Hollande. The Royals met with the French president while touring the French capital. It is the couples first official visit to the country. Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, died in Paris 20 years ago. William and Kate attended a reception at the British embassy celebrating the ties between France and the UK. On Saturday, the Royals will meet two survivors of the Paris attacks.
