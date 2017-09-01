Italian sports bike maker Ducati has confirmed that the company will launch its SuperSport in India on September 22. To be available in two variants -- SuperSport and SuperSport S, the bookings for the upcoming models are underway across the dealerships of the company.

Ducati SuperSport, the fully faired sports-styled everyday motorcycle inspired by the Panigale gets tubular steel trellis frame. Power comes from a 937cc Testastretta motor borrowed from Hypermotard 939, fitted it to the sports bike's trellis frame. It delivers 110hp at 9,000rpm and torque curve that peaks at 96.7Nm at 6,500rpm mated to six-speed gearbox.

Ducati SuperSport gets fully adjustable 43 mm upside fork at the front and an adjustable Sachs mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by a dual 320 mm semi-floating discs with 4-piston Brembo calipers at the front and a single 245 mm 2-piston caliper at rear.

It also boasts of three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban) and Safety Pack that includes Bosch ABS and traction control. The bike rides on 17-inch rims shod with 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres at rear.

Ducati SuperSport will take on the likes of Suzuki GSX-S1000F and Kawasaki Ninja 1000 in India. According to reports, Ducati SuperSport is open for bookings against a down-payment of Rs 1 lakh.

Ducati's SuperSport and SuperSport S are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.