Italian sports bike maker Ducati launched its SuperSport, an entry-level sports bike, in India on Friday, September 22. The new motorcycle of Ducati has been priced at Rs 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Available in two variants -- Supersport and SuperSport S, the new stunning offering of Bologna-maker is an easy to ride motorcycle.

Ducati SuperSport, the fully faired sports-styled everyday motorcycle inspired by Panigale gets tubular steel trellis frame. Power comes from a 937cc Testastretta motor borrowed from Hypermotard 939, fitted to the sports bike's trellis frame. It delivers 110hp at 9,000rpm and torque curve that peaks at 96.7Nm at 6,500rpm mated to six-speed gearbox.

The SuperSport gets fully adjustable 43 mm upside fork at the front and an adjustable Sachs mono-shock at the rear. Braking is handled by a dual 320 mm semi-floating discs with 4-piston Brembo callipers at the front and a single 245 mm 2-piston calliper at the rear.

It also boasts of three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban) and Safety Pack that includes Bosch ABS and traction control. The bike rides on 17-inch rims with 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres at the rear. It features all-digital instrument cluster.

Ducati SuperSport will take on the likes of Suzuki GSX-S1000F and Kawasaki Ninja 1000 in India. The new SuperSport is open for bookings against a down-payment of Rs 1 lakh.