Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched a new variant in the Scrambler range of bike christened as Desert Sled. The off-road focussed version of the Scrambler motorcycle has been priced at Rs 9,32,000 for Red Dusk colour and Rs 9,45,000 for White Mirage shade, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Desert Sled evokes the spirit of the off-road American bikes of the '70s and '80s according to the company. The new variant gets modified frame and suspension, and 19-inch front and 71-inch rear spoke wheels, both optimised for off-road riding. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres have been specially developed for this motorcycle. In addition, the upswept exhaust lends the bike a rough character.

The off-road capability of the Scrambler Desert Sled is further evident in the headlight mesh guard, off-road style foot pegs with removable rubber pads, high mudguards and engine skid plate. The bike also gets a new riding position thanks to the full 200mm extended travel on the front and rear suspension and higher positioned seat.

Also read: Ducati unveils new Scrambler Mach 2.0

The Scrambler Desert Sled is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine that also does duty in other 800cc Scrambler models. The mill develops 75bhp at 8,250rpm and a torque of 68Nm at 5,750rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

"We've introduced for the first time in India, a motorcycle in the 'easy off-road' category...The bike is perfect for the city and to get off the tarmac and explore the road less travelled," Ducati India's newly appointed Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said in a statement.

Scrambler Euro IV models

Besides, Ducati India also launched Euro IV versions of the Scrambler Icon and the Scrambler Classic bikes, priced at Rs 7.23 lakh and Rs 8.48 lakh respectively. Bookings for Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, Icon and Classic are open at all dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.