Italian motorcycle maker Ducati has unveiled a new version of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro with the suffix Pro. The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro is designed for riders eager to get off-road and get exploring, according to the company.

The highlight of the latest version is the colour of sand with rough surface finish at the front end and tank cover. The tank carries Enduro logo stickers on both sides. The seat gets two-tone (black and sand) while the subframe and clutch/alternator covers get black colour.

Pirelli Scorpio Rally tyres, cut out for off-roads, come as standard: 120/70 R19 at the front, 170/60 R17 at the rear. Ducati claims the special tyres are optimised for extreme riding and provides good balance on the tarmac.

Other off-road friendly additions include bull bars by Touratech with LED lights, a low screen and titanium silencer by Termignoni which is compliant to EU standards.

There is no change in the powertrain. The latest version continues to draw power from the Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine that develops 152hp of power. It also gets the same traction control, wheelie control, power modes and cornering ABS on the regular variant. The semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system ensures 200mm of wheel travel ideal for off-road rides.

The Ducati Enduro Pro will go up against the new BMW R1200GS Rallye. Both bikes flaunt an off-road DNA. The R1200GS Rallye has generated a lot of buzz in the European market and hence Ducati will be hoping the Enduro Pro to follow suit. Ducati is planning to sell Multistrada Enduro Pro in the UK from July for a base price of £18,995.