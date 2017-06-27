Italian motorcycle maker Ducati unveiled the off-road based version of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro with the suffix Pro on June 21. Soon after the launch, there were rumours that Ducati India will launch the motorcycle soon.

A report in Overdrive said Ducati dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro. But now, the publication clarified that Ducati India will not launch the Enduro Pro in India anytime soon. However, adventure enthusiasts need not worry. This doesn't mean Enduro Pro will never come to India. The launch may happen on later stage, maybe sometime in 2018.

The highlight of Enduro Pro is the colour of sand with rough surface finish at the front end and tank cover. The tank carries Enduro logo stickers on both sides. The seat gets two-tone (black and sand) while the subframe and clutch/alternator covers get black colour.

Pirelli Scorpio Rally tyres come as standard: 120/70 R19 at the front, 170/60 R17 at the rear. Ducati claims the special tyres are optimised for extreme riding and provides good balance on the tarmac. Bull bars by Touratech with LED lights, a low screen and titanium silencer by Termignoni are other major additions.

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro continues to draw power from the Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine that develops 152hp of power. It also gets the same traction control, wheelie control, power modes and cornering ABS on the regular variant. The semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system ensures 200mm of wheel travel ideal for off-road rides.

Enduro Pro has a rival in new BMW R1200GS range in India.