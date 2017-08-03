Within a fortnight of Scrambler Desert Sled launch at Rs 9.32 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, Ducati India has launched yet another variant, the Cafe Racer for the same price. Both Scrambler Desert Sled and Cafere Racer were unveiled globally at EICMA show in November last year.

As the name suggests, the Scrambler Cafe Racer is a throwback to the original cafe racer bikes of the 1960s, optimised for speed and handling rather than comfort, and for quick rides over short distances. Draped in the Black Coffee colour scheme, the Scrambler Cafe Racer comes fitted with 17-inch gold coloured wheels. The bike also has a pillion seat cowl in pure Cafe Racer style.

True to the Cafe Racer bikes, the Scrambler Cafe Racer features clip-on bars, number boards, a nose fairing, stubby mudguard and a single seat with pillion cover. The golden stripe on the fuel tank and the wheels give a classic touch to the motorcycle. The motorcycle also comes with Termignoni exhaust.

It has Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres (120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear) and the bike also flaunts Brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with a pressure sensor.

Scrambler Cafe Racer is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine that also does duty in other 800cc Scrambler models. The mill develops 73hp of power at 8,250rpm and 68Nm of torque at 5,750rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine comes with black-trimmed covers and machined cooling fins.

With the arrival of Cafe Racer, the Ducati Scrambler India portfolio expanded to six models — the other five are Icon, Urban Enduro, Full Throttle, Classic and Desert Sled.