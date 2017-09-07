Italian motorcycle maker Ducati's Indian arm is gearing up for the launch of yet another Scrambler model. The Indian Scrambler portfolio currently consists of Icon, Classic, Full Throttle Cafe Racer and Desert Sled and the new variant in line is Scrambler Mach 2.0.

Ducati globally unveiled the Scrambler Mach 2.0 in June. The model boasts of low-slung tapered aluminium handlebars, a dedicated Flat Track Pro seat, black exhaust and cylinder head covers and Cafe Racer style brushed cooling fins. The most striking addition in Mach 2.0 is the fresh graphics on the fuel tank inspired from the Bell Cross Idol helmet (Ducati Scrambler 2017 apparel collection).

The special colours evoke the typical West Coast style of the 1970s, according to Ducati. The combination owes credit to renowned Californian designer Roland Sands. The name, Mach 2.0, comes from a bike Ducati made in the 1960s. Ducati says "Back in 1965, in fact, the Mach 1 250 was launched: a classic of its day that mounted the same engine as the Scrambler 250 of the time. The choice of name stems from its association with speed and movement."

Scrambler Mach 2.0 is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine which also does the duty in other 800cc Scrambler models. The mill develops 75bhp and 68Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

In addition, Ducati India has introduced a new paint scheme for the Scrambler Icon priced at Rs 7.33 lakhs (ex-showroom), reports Bikewale. The new silver paint scheme has been priced premium by Rs 10,000 over the red coloured Scrambler Icon.

The new colour scheme is catchy for its contrasting colour combo. The fuel tank is painted in silver while the aluminium tank covers get contrasting grey touch. Other parts like exhaust canister, manifold heat shield and the front fender are also painted in silver.