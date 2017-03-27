Italian motorcycle maker Ducati launched Diavel Diesel, a limited edition model in collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of Diesel Licences, and the Ducati Design Center, in India. Limited to just 666 units worldwide, the Diavel diesel is priced at Rs 19.92 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Also read: 6 upcoming Ducati bikes in India in 2017; from Monster 797 to SuperSport

Ducati Diavel Diesel boasts of hand-brushed stainless steel structure with visible welding and rivets that make it look macho and timeless. Details like the tank cover, front cowl and passenger saddle cover get an exposed treatment.

The lateral air intake covers are made of red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside. Red is also the colour of the Brembo front brake calipers, of five chain links and the LCD dashboard. The exhaust pipes get black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers ends with machined from solid metal. The saddle, made of real leather, is unique to the Diavel Diesel. The special edition also comes with a numbered plate on frame.

Other addition in the Diavel Diesel includes matte black front mudguard, rearview mirrors with stem and cup machined from solid metal and bike cover supplied as standard.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same, having an L-Twin engine that produces over 160bhp and 130Nm of peak torque. The special edition is equipped with Ducati Safety Pack (ABS and Ducati Traction Control) and Riding Modes.

"A perfect amalgamation of Ducati's signature design, safety and performance and Diesel's craftsmanship and style, the Diavel Diesel is unique in every sense" said Ducati India Managing Director Ravi Avalur. "With our collaboration with Diesel we've widened the potential interest in this limited edition motorcycle beyond the world of motorcycle connoisseurs to fashion and design aesthetes."

This is not the first time Ducati and Diesel joined hands for special editions. In 2012, both had collaborated for the Ducati Monster Diesel, another limited edition.