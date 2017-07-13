Bologna-based Italian motorcycle maker under VW group, the Ducati, unveiled 1299 Panigale R Final Edition globally on July 8 and it took just days to launch the sports bike in India. The last hurrah of Italian's twin-cylinder engine era has been priced at Rs 59.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: Rs 1.12 crore Ducati 1299 Superleggera finds its first and only buyer in India

The 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is numbered series but not a limited unit model. Visually, the new Ducati sports bike gets red, white, green colour scheme (remember Italian flag) and red wheels paint job.

What makes the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition truly special is its engine. It is an offshoot to the one from the 1299 Superleggera and Final Edition will be the last Ducati bike to feature twin cylinder engine from Ducati.

The Superquadro 1,285cc L-twin cylinder liquid-cooled motor pumps out 209bhp of power and 142Nm of torque. The engine features a lightened crankshaft with a larger crank pin and tungsten balancing pads. The intake valves have a diameter of 48 mm as opposed to the 46.8 mm on the 1299 Panigale; exhaust valves have a diameter of 39.5 mm (against 38.2 mm on the 1299 Panigale).

The final edition also gets an all-titanium Akrapovic exhaust with a dual silencer, just like the one on the official Panigale that competes in the World Superbike championship. The electronics section in the Final Edition is packed with Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and cornering ABS while Ducati Wheelie Control EVO and Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO) adds fun during the launches. All these systems are set according to the selected Riding Mode (Race, Sport and Wet) and can be personalised as desired.

The Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition has been launched within days after the delivery of Rs 1.12 crore Ducati 1299 Superleggera to the first and only buyer in India. Vikram Oberoi, Joint Managing Director at Oberoi Group of Hotels and a bike buff became the proud owner of the most expensive bike in India.