The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is currently the tallest building in the world with a height of 829.8 m (2,722 ft). However, within three years, it will lose its title after the construction of world's tallest man-made structure, which is named The Tower.

The Tower, which is also being constructed in Dubai, will take over the world's tallest building title from the Burj Khalifa by 2020. The construction of The Tower began in October 2016 and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum laid the foundation of the building. The height of The Tower is said to be approximately 1,100 m (3,600 ft).

Another building named Big Bend might claim the title of the world's tallest building. New York City-based Oiio Studio aims to build a U-shaped building with a height of 4,000 ft, but the project is still in the proposal stage.

But until 2020, Burj Khalifa remains the tallest man-made structure in the world, followed by Shanghai Tower in China at 632 m (2,073 ft) and Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is the third tallest building with a height of 601 m (1,971 ft).

With a height of 600 m (1,969 ft), China's Ping An International Finance Centre is the fourth tallest man-made structure in the world, while South Korea's the Lotte World Tower completes the top five list. Lotte World Tower in Seoul is 555 m (1,823 ft) tall.

New York City's One World Trade Centre is the sixth tallest building in the world with a height of 541 m (1,776 ft) and the Guangzhou Chow Tai Fook Finance Centre, also called as East Tower, in China, is the seventh tallest building in the world with a height of 509 m (1,740 ft).

Take a look at the photos of the seven tallest man-made structures in the world.

Burj Khalifa

Height: 829.8 m (2,722 ft)

Built: 2010

Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China

Height: 632 m (2,073 ft)

Built: 2015

Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Height: 601 m (1,971 ft)

Built: 2012

Ping An International Finance Centre in Shenzhen China

Height: 600 m (1,969 ft)

Built: 2016

Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea

Height: 555 m (1,823 ft)

Built: 2016

One World Trade Centre in New York, US

Height: 541 m (1,776 ft)

Built: 2014

Guangzhou Chow Tai Fook Finance Centre in Guangzhou, China

Height: 509 m (1,740 ft)

Built: 2016