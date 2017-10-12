Police in Dubai will be travelling around in a vehicle with a difference. The force will now be able to travel by flying motorbike 5 metres off the ground and up to 70km per hour. It will be used during emergency situations and heavy traffic.
Dubai police to patrol skies on flying motorbikes
- October 12, 2017 23:16 IST
