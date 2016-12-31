Get ready to witness the New Year fireworks display live right from the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa. This year, the extravaganza fireworks display will be live streamed on Twitter.

Emaar Properties is partnering with the social media giant Twitter to live stream the event on Saturday night. The grand New Year's Eve celebration will air on Saturday from Downtown Dubai at 11.30 pm (1 am IST) and the live stream will be available for the global audience on Twitter and connected devices.

The fireworks display will extend across the 500-acre Downtown Dubai. The spectacular fireworks can be viewed from the important locations in Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai and Opera. The event will also feature a display of Dubai's current and future icons.

"The first-of-its-kind live streaming partnership with Twitter for the much-awaited New Year's Eve Gala in Dubai will offer audiences across the world a real-time experience of the spectacle. It marks Emaar's ongoing digital strategy to make emotional connections with the people and engage them through the potential of social media. The New Year's Eve celebrations by Emaar is a tribute to the positive spirit of our city, and the live streaming will define it further as a true global celebration from Dubai," Ahmad Al Matroushi, managing director of Emaar Properties, said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce our first live streaming partner event in the Middle East and North Africa region," said Kinda Ebrahim, director of Media Partnerships, Middle East & North Africa, Twitter. "Live streaming the firework displays, combined with the live conversation on Twitter, will allow people across the world to view and Tweet about the festivities as they happen, creating a truly global celebration."

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the event at DubaiNYE.twitter.com and on @MyDowntownDubai.