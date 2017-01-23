- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Dubai equips firefighters with water squirting jetpacks
The Dubai Civil Defence showcased a brand new firefighting system equipped with a jet ski and jetpack.In a video published on January 20, a firefighter can be seen dousing flames mid-air with help of a water-powered jetpack. The Dolphin system will allow easier access to fires at sea and shoreline and will never run out of water.
Most popular