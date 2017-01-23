Dubai equips firefighters with water squirting jetpacks

  • January 23, 2017 17:56 IST
    By Storyful
The Dubai Civil Defence showcased a brand new firefighting system equipped with a jet ski and jetpack.In a video published on January 20, a firefighter can be seen dousing flames mid-air with help of a water-powered jetpack. The Dolphin system will allow easier access to fires at sea and shoreline and will never run out of water.
