Italian motorcycle maker Benelli had forayed into Indian motorcycle business with DSK Motowheels in 2016. DSK Benelli currently sells bike such as TNT 300, TNT 600i, 600GT, TNT 899 and the flagship TNT R. Despite being priced premium, the company sold over 3,000 units in India over 18 months from the start of sales.

Buoyed by the response, DSK Benelli may foray into the high-end scooter segment of India. Benelli sells a maxi-scooter in some south-east Asian markets. The model in question is Zafferano 250 scooter and it has been caught testing near Pune, Maharashtra by the chaps at TeamBHP. However, the company has not revealed any launch plan of Zafferano 250 yet in India.

Maxi-scooter scooter segment is currently not popular in India. The only such model on sale is the Aprilia SRV 850. However, it is powered by an 839.3 cc engine and priced well over Rs 10 lakh. If DSK Benelli decides to launch Zafferano 250, it won't come with such an expensive price tag.

Zafferano 250 is heavy and bigger in dimensions compared to most of the scooters sold in India. It measures 2,168mm in overall length, 79 mm in width and 1,434mm in height. The maxi scooter also has a wheelbase of 1,488 mm and weighs 155 kg. It has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

Zafferano is powered by a 249.7cc, single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection. The mill develops 20.79bhp and 20.83Nm of torque mated to a V-belt automatic transmission. The scooter boasts of dual-disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. Twin-telescopic shock absorbers take care of suspension duties up front while an adjustable shock absorber does the duty at rear.

The scooter rides on 14-inch alloys wrapped in a 120/70 section front and a 140/60 section tyre at the rear.