After many re-planning and delays, Italian motorcycle maker Benelli in association with Indian partner DSK Motowheels launched 302R, a full faired entry-level motorcycle, on Tuesday. It looks like 302R is just the beginning of oncoming product launching onslaught of the brand for 2017.

Benelli plans to introduce at least three more models in India this year, reports Livemint citing Shirish Kulkarni, chairman of DSK Motowheels. DSK also plans to increase its capacity ten-fold to 100,000 units by the end of the year. The Pune-based company will invest Rs 40 crore in building this capacity.

Though specific details on the upcoming models are not yet revealed by the company, various reports shed some light on the newer Benelli bikes. The TRK 502 adventure bike and Leoncino scrambler are the two possible models while there is no clarity over the third model. There were rumours that Benelli had plans to launch BX 250 Motard and TNT 135. Apparently, the plan then dropped over feasibility concerns.

TRK 502

Benelli had unveiled TRK at the 2015 EICMA show in Milan. The dual purpose motorcycle will be powered by a twin cylinder, four-stroke liquid-cooled 499.6 cc engine with an electronic injection that belts out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. TRK 502 features 230 mm of ground clearance and weighs just 210 kg and both are ideal for off-road motorcycling. The motorcycle will be pitted against premium adventure bikes like Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger range. The TRK 502's price is expected to start at Rs 7 lakh.

Leoncino

The Leoncino bears resemblance to the Ducati Scrambler range in terms of design. The motorcycle comes with a low exhaust position, chunky wheels, USD front forks with 50mm diameter and Alcantara leather seat topped with LED light. It will be powered by a brand new 499.6cc, twin-cylinder engine with liquid cooling developing 46.9bhp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm torque at 4,500rpm combined with a six-speed gearbox. The estimated price range is Rs 6 to 7 lakh.