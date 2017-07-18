The Indian arm of Italian motorcycle brand Benelli is finally ready to bring its 300cc motorcycle—the Tornado 302—to India soon. If the emerging reports are to be believed, DSK Benelli will take the bike Benelli 302R to the showrooms by the end of July.

The bookings for the upcoming fully-faired Benelli 302R are already underway in the country. A report of Zigwheels on the new Benelli 302R indicates the fully-faired sibling of TNT 300 will come equipped with ABS, a much-needed safety feature. Although the launch of the Benelli 302R in the country has long been -rumoured, there have been repeated delays on several occasions. The upcoming 300cc motorcycle of Benelli will now be fully compliant with the stringent BS-IV norms introduced in country.

The Benelli 302R, the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle from Benelli's stable is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 3.25 lakh – Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). At the heart, the Benelli 302R gets an in-line two-cylinder DOHC unit that develops 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm, that also does duty in the TNT 300. The engine comes mated to six-speed transmission.

The motorcycle measures 2,175mm in length, 746mm in width, 1,146mm in height, and weighs 180kg. Benelli 302R employs 41mm upside down forks at the front and mono suspension at the rear. It gets twin 260mm floating discs with a four-piston caliper brake at the front and a single 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper brake at the rear.

The Tornado 302 (302R) will take on the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300 and, KTM RC390, Yamaha YZF-R3 in India.

Source: Zigwheels