Malia Obama has an aggressive streak? What's going on?

The former first daughter, Malia Obama has been accused of an offense that we find hard to digest. Reported by Hollywood Life, Obama's first daughter apparently wanted to punch someone in the face. But whom?

According to the website, 18-year-old Malia wanted to punch Conservative White House correspondent, Lucian Wintrich, in the face when she saw him at a private NYC social club. The incident reportedly took place on March 25. We would also like to mention here that the legal age for drinking New York is 21.

Wintrich claimed that Malia approached him and scolded him at the party. Umm, what? Yes, he was quoted in the website saying: "I was at Parlor in New York City with some friends on Saturday night and one of my friends said Malia Obama just pointed at you and said, 'I wanna punch that dude in the face'."

And what was his response?

"I started laughing. I turned around and it was Malia Obama staring me down so I tried to snap a picture while she was staring me down and she came up to me and started yelling," Wintrich said. Find it hard to believe? We do too.

SO management of Parlor in NYC told me to delete the Malia Obama shoulder pic from all my of social media or I'd be banned; GUESS I'M BANNED pic.twitter.com/ns8T2oZP87 — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

He went on to reveal that Malia asked him if he would be interested in having a real conversation with her and the Gateway Pundit reporter obliged.

"At that point security whisked her away at which point I got the shoulder picture that I posted on my Twitter."

Lucian claims that a large man in a red hoodie, a member of the Weinstein Co intern's security team, grabbed her and "told her to back off". He explains that the man sat with her after the incident.

Malia Obama just scolded me at a club NYC. Not joking. She started saying "I wanna punch that dude I the face!" — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 26, 2017

Malia was apparently staring at Wintrich for the remainder of the time he was at the club, "which was till around 1.30 am", he said.

"Managers from the venue asked me to delete the pictures and not to post anything about it on social media. So we decided to leave," he added.

@lucianwintrich and I at a club in NYC where underage Malia Obama flips out on Lucian and 5 employees lecture us and kick us out lol #maga — Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) March 26, 2017

Lucian's friend Martina Markota, a burlesque dancer, verified the alleged incident saying, "I was with some friends at this exclusive club in New York and I saw Malia Obama pointing at my friend Lucian and saying something about him."

With @lucianwintrich ❤?? A post shared by Martina Markota (@martinamarkota) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

But did she want to punch him? While we don't know why she wanted to punch him, it is said that she was drunk. Tweets from another person present at the club reveal that she was "super drunk". She was so sloshed she couldn't even find her jacket.

This was just deleted a second after I retweeted, thank God for screenshots. ?️ pic.twitter.com/FhZkYkvBnp — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 28, 2017

Oh boy! What is daddy Obama going to say now?

The 18-year-old has kept a rather poised image in the media. She drew attention to her amazing internship clothes and kept her private life under wraps.

However, this incident will raise a number of eyebrows. Malia is currently in New York pursuing an internship at Harvey Weinstein's company, taking a year's break before heading to Harvard University.