Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV put out a statement urging Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and SIT (special investigation team) to salvage the image of the Telugu state engulfed in the drug scandal.

Baahubali 2 has taken the name of the Telugu speaking states to the national and international level and brought a lot of goodwill to the state. But the recent drug scandal has tarnished the image of the Telugu speaking states in front of the whole nation.

The people are blaming media and the state government for maligning the image of Hyderabad. Some politicians claimed chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has exposed the drug racket to divert attention from Miyapur land scam. On the other hand, the SIT has not served notice to big wigs, who are actually involved in drug abuse but targeted Telugu celebs.

The AP film chamber of commerce blasted the celebs linked with the drug racket. Probably, Ram Gopal Varma is the only celeb who is batting for his colleagues in the film industry. In a series of posts on his Facebook page, the filmmaker took exception to authorities for targeting celebs and tarnishing the image of the Telugu speaking states.

Here is the series of comments posted by Ram Gopal Varma on his Facebook page: