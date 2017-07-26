Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV put out a statement urging Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and SIT (special investigation team) to salvage the image of the Telugu state engulfed in the drug scandal.
Baahubali 2 has taken the name of the Telugu speaking states to the national and international level and brought a lot of goodwill to the state. But the recent drug scandal has tarnished the image of the Telugu speaking states in front of the whole nation.
The people are blaming media and the state government for maligning the image of Hyderabad. Some politicians claimed chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has exposed the drug racket to divert attention from Miyapur land scam. On the other hand, the SIT has not served notice to big wigs, who are actually involved in drug abuse but targeted Telugu celebs.
The AP film chamber of commerce blasted the celebs linked with the drug racket. Probably, Ram Gopal Varma is the only celeb who is batting for his colleagues in the film industry. In a series of posts on his Facebook page, the filmmaker took exception to authorities for targeting celebs and tarnishing the image of the Telugu speaking states.
Here is the series of comments posted by Ram Gopal Varma on his Facebook page:
More than anything else drug case is damaging Hyderabad reputation. Mumbai ppl are asking me they never knew Hyderabad is so bad. I hope making a national drama of targeting a few individuals is really worth spoiling reputation of entire Telangana state
Many saying nothing will come out of this enquiry of film people by Akun Sabarwal's SIT but whatever might come out as end result, I hope it's worth giving so much bad name to Telangana state. People in Mumbai are thinking Telangana is worse than Punjab. Sad
Mumbai people admired KCR like anything and now they are shocked that what doesn't happen even in Bollywood and also Mumbai and Punjab schools is happening in TRS government in Hyderabad schools ..I wish as a proud citizen of Hyderabad that responsible people like Akun Sabarwal and Chandravadan will save reputation of KCR and Telangana state in the eyes of rest of india. I am sincierely hoping their SIT will set the wrong things in the right way
Sum total feeling I got from Mumbai people is how very much high Rajamouli elevated the telugu states prestige in entire india with Baahubali Akun Sabarwal and team brought it that much down in the eyes of entire India
Mumbai people thought the TRS government is most capable and now they are shocked that unlike in any schools in any part of entire india even schools in hyderabad have drugs ..I wish SIT will SET It RIGHT
Mumba people so far only heard good and great things about Telangana state and TRS and KCR and now thanks to SIT they are hearing only @?#%$€£*..I request SIT to SET RIGHT the reputation of Hyderabad and TRS and above all KCR
Bahubali 2 is highest reputation of Tel State Drug scam is lowest reputation of Tel state