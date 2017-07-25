Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has landed in trouble as the WhatsApp chats of the drug peddler Zeeshan Ali -- who was arrested recently -- reportedly revealed Teja's connections with Ali.

With each passing day a lot of disturbing information is coming in and the details show that the drug abuse is strong and deep-rooted in the Telugu film industry.

The excise department had recently taken Zeeshan Ali and a couple of other drug peddlers in its custody. The reports suggest that Zeeshan Ali directly smuggled drugs from South Africa and the nature of those drugs is yet to be revealed.

A TV channel reported that Zeeshan Ali allegedly supplied drugs to Ravi Teja, who distributed these drugs to others at parties. The officials from the excise department have confiscated the drug peddler's mobile and the WhatsApp chats have volumes of information about his interactions with the Mass Maharaja. The TV channel claims the information to be authentic, but the officials are yet to confirm it.

The name of Ravi Teja was the first to make it to the headlines, when the drug racket hit the Telugu film industry. The actor has not made any statement about his drug abuse yet. However, his mother Rajyalakshmi opened up about the scandal and said that she was disappointed over the rumours. She had defended her son saying that he does not even smoke.

"I'm deeply hurt by the reports and speculations about my son Ravi Teja in the drugs case. He doesn't even smoke a cigarette, and you (media) are dragging him into this drugs issue. I request media not to link him with Bharath. Ravi Teja is a gentleman with no vices," Ravi Teja's mother had said at her first-ever press meet.

Rajyalakshmi had even slammed the reports that Bharath was driving his car under the influence of drugs, when he met with the accident.

"Bharath was not under influence of drugs as media is reporting. He had started turning into a good man, stopped taking alcohol also as he was selected for Bigg Boss. But accident took him away from us," she had added.