A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a drug racket allegedly involving several Tollywood stars has collected the blood samples of director Puri Jagannadh after questioning him for 10 hours.

Puri Jagannadh was earlier served a notice by the excise department and was questioned by the SIT. But the director has kept mum on the reports. However, he checked into the office of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Wednesday and came out at 9.30 am on Thursday. He declined to talk to media while leaving the office with some of his family members.

The officials from the excise department have revealed that they have some clues. Hence they have collected blood samples with the actor's consent. The officials said that they got some clues following the questioning and based on these clues further investigations would be carried out, Telugu350 quoted SIT official Srinivas Rao as saying.

Drug kingpin Calvin Mascarenhas had recently revealed a list of celebrities who were involved in drug use. Tarun Kumar, P Navdeep, Charmee Kaur, Mumaith Khan, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, art director Chinna Dharmarao, Subbaraju and singer Ananda Krishna Nandu were said to be on the list. Puri Jagannadh was said to be the first among 12 Tollywood personalities summoned by the SIT for questioning.

However, soon after reaching home, Puri Jagannadh took to his Twitter handle to post a video clarifying that he visited the office of the excise department and answered all the questions. Meanwhile, the director has expressed his disappointment over the media spreading speculations about him in connection to drug issues.