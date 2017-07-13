The Hyderabad drug scandal had earlier exposed several schoolchildren and high profile people consuming Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The scandal has turned murkier after fresh evidence has come to light.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Hyderabad Police has identified 10 Tollywood celebrities who are involved either in drug peddling or consumption.

The call lists of drug peddlers Calvin Mascarenhas and Md Zeeshan Ali-- who were arrested last week-- exposed the names of three actors, two actresses, four producers, two directors and a fight master from Tollywood.

The two actresses have been served notices under Section 67 (Power to call for information) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday. One of the actresses belong to Punjab. The duo has been directed to appear before the investigating officials in six days time.

Meanwhile, two people, including a producer, were nabbed on Thursday and 16 LSD Drug Packets were seized from them, reports said.

The Movie Artists Association (MAA) held a meeting on the issue with president Sivaji Raja, producers Suresh Babu, Allu Arvind and actor Srikanth slamming people involved in the drug scandal.

"Beware, you are being watched. The police has a list of names. You should mend your ways," producer Allu Aravind said at a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Suresh Babu also issued a warning to put an end to the drug menace. "We will conduct an awareness programme against drugs use. We will also be providing treatment. Hyderabad will lose its charm if the film industry gets a bad name. This should not be the case," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hyderabad Police arrested former scientist of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), 29-year-old Anish Dundoo, for selling narcotic substances in Hyderabad.

The police said they seized 16 blots of LSD from Dundoo.