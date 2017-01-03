Ranveer Singh is "peddler," Katrina Kaif is "smack" and Sultan is "supplier," but not in a Bollywood movie. These are apparently the drug codes in the world of substance abuse.

Mumbai police recently released important information pertaining to Bollywood and Indian crime world and according to the report, drug suppliers use Bollywood celebrities' names as codes in the peddling business.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mumbai's crime branch tapped phone conversations of several drug peddlers who would use Bollywood celebrities' names to talk in code language. The Mumbai police would hear people saying things like Sultan and how Sultan proved a box office hit, but they do not mean the actual business of Salman Khan's film. According to the police, it means that a person is talking about supplying the drugs.

Not only Salman, there are several other Bollywood celebrities who are favoured by the drug dealers in Mumbai.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranveer's Bajirao Mastani and 2016's blockbuster hits Sairat and Pink were trending this year during New Year in the narcotics industry. "Many peddlers gear up for New Year as it's their golden chance to make money. Orders pour in right after Christmas and continue till New Year's eve," one senior officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau told the tabloid.

Check out the list of some of the Bollywood celebrities and movies and what they are referred to in the world of substance abuse.

Ranveer Singh: Peddler

Ranbir Kapoor: Host

Alia Bhatt: Cocaine

Kangana Ranaut: Afeem (opium)

Katrina Kaif: Smack (heroin)

Priyanka Chopra: LSD

Anushka Sharma: Hashish (hash)

Nargis Fakhri: Ecstasy

Sairat and Bajirao Mastani: Mephedrone