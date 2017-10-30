Big-hitting South Africa star David Miller unleashed his burtal best at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom to help his team crush Bangladesh by 83 runs in the second of the two-match T20I series.

Miller, who was dropped on zero, powered his side to 224 for four in their 20 overs as he finished unbeaten on 101 from 36 deliveries, with seven fours and nine sixes.

Five of those sixes came in one over off Bangladesh seamer Mohammad Saifuddin as Miller beat the previous quickest mark to a century of 45 balls by compatriot Richard Levi against New Zealand in 2012.

"It's a really special feeling," Miller told SuperSport. "I tried to watch the ball and back myself. I was scratchy to be honest in the beginning and towards the back end it turned out to be sweet."

In chase of 225, Bangaldesh, who had already lost the first T20I and the ODI, Test series on their tour to South Africa, were bundled out for 141. The visitors suffered another middle-order collapse after Soumya Sarkar's brisk start (27-ball 43).

Bangladesh have now returned empty-handed after losing the Test series 2-0, ODI series 3-0 and T20I series 2-0 in South Africa.

Watch highlights of Miller's knock here

(With inputs from Reuters)