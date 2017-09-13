Drone footage has captured the full extent of damage from Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean island Saint Martin.Ten people died on the French territory and many of the buildings were damaged. France has pledged $60 million to rebuild both St. Barts and the French half of Saint Martin.
Drone footage captures Hurricane Irma destruction in Saint Martin
Drone footage has captured the full extent of damage from Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean island Saint Martin.Ten people died on the French territory and many of the buildings were damaged. France has pledged $60 million to rebuild both St. Barts and the French half of Saint Martin.
- September 13, 2017 22:30 IST
-