A drone operated by emergency services captured the dramatic moment a pylon collapsed during a fire in Muntinlupa City in the Philippines on 19 April. The fire caused traffic chaos according to reports, but no injuries were reported.
Drone captures dramatic moment pylon collapses in the Philippines
- April 19, 2017 20:19 IST
