In a setback to driverless cars on Indian roads, the government may not allow autonomous cars to run in the country.

The country's transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari said, "We won't allow driverless cars in India. The government is not going to promote any technology or policy that will make people jobless"

Gadkari said the country has a shortage of 2.2 million drivers and added that driving skills can provide employment to around five million people.

