An unidentified driver produced Homer Simpson's license when he was stopped for violating a traffic rule in southern England. Yes, you read that right! The man actually produced a license with the credentials of the fictional character from long-running American animated sitcom The Simpsons.

Thames Valley Police took to Twitter on March 15 to share a post with the picture of the fake driver's license. According to the post, the incident happened in Milton Keynes. When the officer asked the driver for a driver's license, she was shown the license that had Homer Simpson written on it and had the famous "D'oh!" face of the character.

Following the incident, the car was seized and the driver was "reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper license".

The incident went viral and the tweet has garnered more than 3,100 retweets and 6,900 likes.

Several people have commented on the post with hilarious GIFs from The Simpsons.

One Twitter user said: " DOHHH !!! Now here's Something u don't see everyday!!!"

Another commented: "No matter how much your life resembles Homer Simpson's, never try to impersonate him, lest it resembles his life even more. Life lesson learned."

The Simpsons, created by Matt Groening, was first aired in 1989 and since then has been winning hearts with its witty and satirical depiction of working-class life.

Homer Simpson is the protagonist of the show and is said to perfectly represent the general American working class. He appears as a bald obese man who, who is extremely lazy and crass, but extremely devoted to his family and doesn't mind sacrificing his interests for his family's.

