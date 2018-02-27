Internet was buzzing with Shriya Saran's wedding rumours for some time now. IBTimes India later reported that Shriya issued a clarification to TOI saying: "It's false, I'm not getting married."

But well, the rumours have surfaced again. According to Mumbai Mirror's report, Shriya Saran is all set to tie the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev.

To check out the photo of Shriya's boyfriend, click here.

The report suggests that Shriya has planned a three-day ceremony on March 17, 18 and 19 in Udaipur.

When Mirror tried to contact her, she said: "My life is filled with interesting stories. Let's talk about my professional life. My private life is not for sale. I am an actor. I'm here to talk about my films."

The 35-year-old-actress did not refute the rumours at any point though, Mirror reported. Mirror quoted a source who revealed, "Preparations are on in full-swing and Shriya has been ringing up close friends and colleagues to invite them to the wedding. It will be a traditional Hindu ceremony planned months in advance with a Holi-themed celebration, with the sangeet and mehendi preceding the shaadi."

On the professional front, Shriya has worked in Hindi films along with movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

She was seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Zila Ghaziabad, however, her much talked about film was with Nishikant Kamath's Drishyam, in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn.

She featured in the British–Canadian film Midnight's Children, directed by Deepa Mehta which was based on Salman Rushdie's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, in 2012.

She got commercial success in the South with films like Pavitra (2013) and Chandra (2013). Shriya Saran was also seen in Nana Patekar's Tadka, a remake of Malayalam hit film Salt and Pepper and Telugu flick Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.