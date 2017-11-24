Drinking three or four cups of coffee a day can improve health

Drinking moderate amounts of coffee, about three or four cups a day, is more likely to benefit our health than harm it. A study has shown the benefits included lower risk of death from any causes, or getting heart disease. The same study also found a long list of benefits that coffee was associated with, like getting some types of cancer, Parkinsons disease, depression and Alzheimers disease. But liver diseases stood out as having the greatest benefit compared with other conditions.
