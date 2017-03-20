A new study claims that having a cup of tea on a daily basis keeps dementia away. This research was carried out by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Also Read: This woman carried a giant tumor, with its own pulse, on her back for 4 decades!

For the research, Assistant Professor Feng Lei analysed 957 people of Chinese origin, who were 55-years-old or more, for a span of two years.

It revealed that tea consumption everyday cuts the risk of cognitive impairment in elderly people by 50 percent. If a person is genetically prone to Alzheimer's Disease, drinking tea everyday will help in depleting its risk by up to 86 percent.

The tea leaves are found to comprise of compounds -- catechins, theaflavins, thearubigins and L-theanine -- which are anti-inflammatory, brain-strengthening and also possess antioxidants and bioactive powers.

Green tea is already known for being healthy and it is known for helping in shedding weight, due to the presence of the compound in it called polyphenol, which increases the body's metabolism rate. The spiked up metabolism rate aids in burning more energy from the food you consume.

Green tea is also known for being rich in anti-oxidants, anti-ageing and it enhances digestion as well.

People belonging to people of all ethnicities would be benefitted by the results, Feng explained.

"Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. The data from our study suggests that a simple and inexpensive lifestyle measure such as daily tea drinking can reduce a person's risk of developing neurocognitive disorders in late life," said Feng.

According to him, the pharmacological therapy for neurocognitive disorders, like dementia, is elusive and the results are not satisfactory.

Feng stated that further research will be conducted to find out the exact impact of tea in healing the brain.

This study was published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Ageing.