Like father, like son! Cristiano Ronaldo is grooming his son Cristianinho to become a top footballer in the near future. The little one, who is just seven years old at the moment, is turning out to be a real deal.

The Real Madrid ace himself makes sure to post the best moments from his son's football matches, on his Instagram.

Genes ??? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:00am PST

⚽️? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:33am PST

In a recently uploaded video from a local football match, Cristianinho, who is also wearing a No. 7 jersey like his dad, receives the ball from his teammate, dribbles past a defender and scores past the opponent goalkeeper.

That goal is almost a carbon copy of what Cristiano Ronaldo has done over and over again in his career!

Also, watch this amazing free-kick from Cristiano Jr.

Nothing is coincidence ??⚽️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:42am PST

Boom? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 27, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Remains to be seen now if Cristiano manages to convince the Real Madrid club authorities to take Cristianinho under their wing and enroll him in their youth program. Or...it also remains to be seen if the 32-year-old wants his son to follow his same-to-same footsteps.

Start from the scratch with youth football from a Portuguese academy..then sign up for Sporting CP...and then make a record-breaking move to Manchester United...and following that, possibly become the highest-paid footballer in history after signing up for Real Madrid!