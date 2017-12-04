Like father, like son! Cristiano Ronaldo is grooming his son Cristianinho to become a top footballer in the near future. The little one, who is just seven years old at the moment, is turning out to be a real deal.
The Real Madrid ace himself makes sure to post the best moments from his son's football matches, on his Instagram.
In a recently uploaded video from a local football match, Cristianinho, who is also wearing a No. 7 jersey like his dad, receives the ball from his teammate, dribbles past a defender and scores past the opponent goalkeeper.
That goal is almost a carbon copy of what Cristiano Ronaldo has done over and over again in his career!
Also, watch this amazing free-kick from Cristiano Jr.
Remains to be seen now if Cristiano manages to convince the Real Madrid club authorities to take Cristianinho under their wing and enroll him in their youth program. Or...it also remains to be seen if the 32-year-old wants his son to follow his same-to-same footsteps.
Start from the scratch with youth football from a Portuguese academy..then sign up for Sporting CP...and then make a record-breaking move to Manchester United...and following that, possibly become the highest-paid footballer in history after signing up for Real Madrid!