Young prodigy Vaishnav Girish, who won the hearts of millions for his amazing singing talent, had a dream-come-true moment on Sunday, August 20.

The Internet sensation's biggest wish was to sing before Oscar-winner AR Rahman, whom he considers his God, and the Kerala boy could perform before the musician during the grand audio launch event of Ilayathalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Mersal at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. "Everyone has a dream to meet God. I met my God," Vaishnav told after his performance.

"Thank you thank you thank you so much, everyone. Performed live in the audio launch of the film "Mersal" featuring Ilayathalapathi Actor Vijaysir, directed by the great Atlee sir and music by the legendary musician, Oscar awardee and my all time favourite, A.R. Rahman sir! Vibe of energy spreading with a full house of attendees here in the Nehru Indoor Stadium at Chennai! Thank you Sri Thenandal Films for this wonderful opportunity. This is my first experience in front of such a large audience. To be frank, I was really tensed to sing in such an atmosphere, especially in front of my music God. Thank you once again, everyone. Please keep supporting [sic]," Vaishnav posted on his Facebook page.

However, though it was a proud moment, some netizens are of the opinion that Vaishnav could not perform well on Sunday and suggested the lack of preparation was evident in his performance.

Meanwhile, Vaishnav, who has participated in many music reality shows, rose to fame with his performances in the second season of Indian Idol Junior. He was the third runner-up of the national show and is currently the participant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs aired on Zee TV.

