- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Dramatic video shows Philadelphia police officer beating a girl in brawl break-up
A video, posted on Facebook on 2 January, shows a police officer beating a teenage girl while attempting to break up a brawl between two groups in Southwest Philadelphia. According to NBC, the Philadelphia Police Department is aware of the video and the case is under investigation.
Most popular