A surveillance video from Plainville Police Department in Connecticut shows a small plane flying into tree and spinning around before crashing to the ground. The pilot of the plane survived the crash, after the fixed wing single engine Cessna veered off of the runway at the Robertson Field Airport around 11.30 am ET (4.30 pm GMT) on Monday (11 September) morning in Connecticut, US.
Dramatic footage captures small plane crashing into a tree in Connecticut
A surveillance video from Plainville Police Department in Connecticut shows a small plane flying into tree and spinning around before crashing to the ground. The pilot of the plane survived the crash, after the fixed wing single engine Cessna veered off of the runway at the Robertson Field Airport around 11.30 am ET (4.30 pm GMT) on Monday (11 September) morning in Connecticut, US.
- September 12, 2017 12:16 IST
-