The second season of Drama Juniors 2 has also ended in a tie. Yes, Amith and Vamshi have been declared the joint winners of Zee Kannada's popular show.

The winners have won Rs 4 lakh cash prize from Zee Kannada along with the trophies and gift hampers. Sumith has ended as the second runner up and won Rs 2 lakh cash prize, while Shravya has ended at the fourth position and won Rs 1 lakh cash prize at the grand finale held at Hospet, Ballari district recently.

The grand finale was aired on the channel on Sunday, December 24.

The Master Anand-hosted show had Lakshmi, Mukhya Mantri Chandru and Vijay Raghavendra as the judges. Many contestants had taken part in the show.

After three months of hard work, Amith from Mysuru, Aradhya and Shravya from Kundapura, Sumith from Dharawad, Preetham from Koppal, Vamshi Ratnakar from Mangaluru, Veeksha from Dakshina Kannada and Harsha from Sandur had entered the last stage of Drama Junior 2.

It may be recalled that the first season was won by Puttaraju and Chitrali.

It is a show that gives a platform for the children between 5-14 an opportunity to show their acting capabilities. The contestants will have to face a lot of challenges and Drama Juniors test their versatility in acting.

