Drakes friend Anthony Fif Soares brutally shot to death in Toronto
Toronto Police have released the graphic footage of 33-year-old Soares being shot multiple times by two gunman in a Scarborough apartment lobby on 14 September. Drake wrote on his Instagram RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still cant even believe this morning was real.
- September 21, 2017 14:10 IST
