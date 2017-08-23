Drake might not be comfortable seeing his former lover Rihanna with her new boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. He is apparently planning to rekindle the romance with her.

There is already a buzz in the entertainment industry that the Canadian rapper wants RiRi to break up with the Saudi billionaire just because he thinks the Middle Eastern business man is a major player.

The latest Instagram post of the One Dance singer sparked another rumour about his relationship with the Barbadian singer and songwriter. The image features him sitting on a white sofa wearing a pair of "Rihannaxstance" socks.

Drake captioned the image "Trabajo", indicating the title of their sizzling duet, Work. Industry insiders believe the Canadian rapper misses RiRi.

"The socks photo was his way of ruffling Rihanna's feathers, and letting her know he's still out there and thinking of her. Drake has always had a thing for Rihanna, and still does. They've hooked up and tried dating numerous times over the past, but it's never worked out to be a permanent thing, and that's something he regrets to this day," a source told Hollywood Life.

However, the insider claimed that a reunion between the Canadian rapper and his ex-girlfriend is unlikely. "If they did try to date again it would likely never work out because it's all about the passion and sex with them, and when everyday life starts to creep in they inevitably start drifting apart. But that doesn't stop Drake lusting after her, and he can't help thinking that Rihanna could be the one that got away," the source added.