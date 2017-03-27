Congratulations are in order as Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter welcomed their second baby on March 3. The Piscean baby boy, People Magazine confirms, is named Hal Auden Cumberbatch. The website also reports that Sophie Hunter has officially changed her name to Sophie Cumberbatch.

The Daily Mail reported that the second baby was born in a Portland Hospital in London. Sherlock actor named his boy after renowned poet WH Auden. Hal was the nickname of the young Henry V.

The couple welcomed their first born in 2015. The news about the couple expecting their second child made headlines when the two walked the red carpet in Los Angeles to promote Dr Strange. It was at the event that fans took notice of Sophie's baby bump.

Sophie and Benedict welcomed their first son, Christopher, in June 2015, a few months after their Valentine's Day wedding.

Cumberbatch has mentioned on several occasions that he always wanted a bunch of boys. In an interview to Event magazine in 2013, he said, "I've always wanted to be part of a bigger family. I would love to have children. I can't wait to do an interview like this and just talk about my child."