Dozens of people have been killed in a bomb attack near Aleppo. Several cars and buses transporting refugees were destroyed. The blast took place during an evacuation of civilians out of besieged areas.This ‘Four Towns’ deal was brokered by Iran and Qatar. The exchange was meant to guarantee safe transport between government and rebel-held areas. The deal has since been halted, with many people stranded at checkpoints.
Dozens of Syrian refugees killed in blasts while entering Aleppo in buses
- April 15, 2017 21:35 IST
