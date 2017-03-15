Dozens killed in Damascus after suicide bomber detonates inside judicial building

  • March 15, 2017 23:15 IST
    By Reuters
At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack on judicial buildings in the Syrian capital of Damascus on 15 March. An attacker detonated a suicide vest inside the Justice Palace, injuring a large number of people as well. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which follows a spate of bombings in areas of Syria controlled by the Assad regime.
