At least 58 people have been killed and dozens injured in a suspected chemical attack on 4 April. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a choking substance had been dropped by Syrian government or Russian jets on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, a pro-opposition town. Damascus has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.
Dozens killed in ‘chemical weapons attack’ in Syria
- April 4, 2017 16:47 IST
