Dozens killed after cargo plane ploughs through village in Kyrgyzstan

  • January 16, 2017 19:25 IST
    By Reuters
Dozens killed after cargo plane ploughs through village in Kyrgyzstan Close
A Turkish cargo jet has crashed near Kyrgyzstans Manas airport killing at least 37 people, most of them residents of the village struck by the plane as it tried to land in dense fog.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular