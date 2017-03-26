Dozens arrested at anti-corruption protests in Russia

  • March 26, 2017 21:41 IST
    By Reuters
Dozens have been arrested at anti-corruption protests across Russia. Protesters in Moscow, Novosibirsk and Vladivostok amongst others demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested during a protest in central Moscow. The Kremlin called the protests illegal and riot police attempted to disperse protesters.
